GCET 2019 Application Process Begins; Check Details

The last date to apply for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2019 is approaching. GCET 2019 is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa for admission to professional degree courses in Engineering and Pharmacy. The last date to submit application forms for GCET 2019 at the application reception centre and collecting admit cards is March 30, 2019. The examination will be conducted from May 7, 2019 to May 8, 2019.

The merit list for Engineering will be based on aggregate marks of GCET 2019 in the subjects of Physics and Mathematics. The merit list for Pharmacy will be based on aggregate marks of GCET 2019 in the subjects of Physics and Chemistry.

The candidates are permitted to appear in GCET only in the subjects, which they have studied and registered for class 12 or higher secondary examinations.

For the candidates who opt for Physics and Chemistry as their subject, the examination will be conducted on May 7, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm respectively. For candidates who opt for Mathematics the examination will be conducted on May 8, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm. The GCET 2019 result will be released by May 15, 2019.

The admissions to degree course in Architecture shall be on the basis of NATA as per details given under eligibility. The admissions to MBBS, BDS, BHMS (Homeopathy) and BAMS (Ayurveda), Allied Health Sciences and Nursing courses shall be based on NEET UG 2019 scores.

