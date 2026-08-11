Goa Board 2027 Tentative Schedule Out For Classes 10, 12: Direct Link To Download Timetable

Goa Board 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the tentative timetable for 2027 board examinations. The academic year 2026-27 has commenced in the state. Schools and students can advance their academic planning using this schedule, the board stated. The Class 12 examinations will be held in the month of February as per the schedule. Meanwhile, the Class 10 board exam is expected to be conducted in March-April 2027.

Class 12 Board Exam 2027

Class 12 examinations in the state will begin on February 8, 2027, as per the official announcement. The board is expected to start with the English paper, as mentioned in the official schedule. For general stream students, the exam will continue till February 25, 2027. Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Science students can download the tentative timetable from below.

Goa Board Class 12 (HSSC) Timetable 2027

Vocational stream candidates must note that their board examination is expected to begin on February 9, with the last date set as February 25, 2027. As per the official announcement the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam will start at 9:30 am.

Class 10 Board Exam Timetable 2027

The Goa Board Grade 10 examinations will start on March 15, 2026, as per the official announcement. The Class 10 board exams will end on April 10, with the Geography and Economics paper. Students can download the PDF from the link given below. The exams will commence at 9:30 am every day.

Goa Grade 10 Board Exam 2027 Timetable

The official announcement highlighted that this is only a tentative schedule; the official timetable for the 2027 board exams will be issued later.