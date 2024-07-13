Glasgow's Strathclyde University Offers Scholarship For Masters In Physics: Check Amount, Eligibility

University of Strathclyde Scholarship 2024: The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarships for Physics. Scholarships worth £6,000 (Rs 6,50,398) are available to new international students enrolling in a postgraduate taught master's degree in the Department of Physics for the 2024-25 academic year. All eligible postgraduate taught master's offer holders in the Department of Physics will automatically receive the scholarship. No separate application is required.

Students can apply for the scholarship by 31 July 2024.

Applicants must meet all the eligibility criteria to be considered for a Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship for Physics. To receive their scholarship, awardees must enroll in the 2024/2025 academic year and continue to meet all the eligibility criteria. Should an awardee choose to defer their offer of admission to the following academic year, the scholarship will no longer be valid, as per the official website.

University of Strathclyde Scholarship 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The student must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission by 31 July 2024, for a full-time master's degree

Students who receive full scholarships from a government office or embassy will not be eligible

University of Strathclyde Scholarship 2024: Important Points