GCET 2019 Result Released On Official Website

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has released the result for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2019. The GCET 2019 result is available online on the official website for DTE, Goa. The result has been released in pdf format and is available roll number wise. The result pdf contains individual marks scored by students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics section. GCET is conducted for admission only to BE and B.Pharm. courses offered by state-approved institutes in Goa.

GCET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for DTE, Goa: dte.goa.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the GCET 2019 result link provided on the homepage.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the GCET result pdf.

Step four: Search for your roll number in the pdf, You can use the shortcut 'ctrl+F' to search for your roll number in the pdf.

GCET 2019 Result: Direct Link

Along with the GCET 2019 result, DTE, Goa has also released the final answer key for the exam. Students can download the final answer key form the link provided on the official website.

Now that the GCET 2019 result has been declared, DTE, Goa will release the counselling schedule. The counselling schedule will be available on the official website, so students are advised to keep monitoring the official website for the GCET counselling schedule.

