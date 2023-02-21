IIT Kanpur Releases Answer Key For GATE 2023

The results of GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16.

IIT Kanpur on Tuesday released the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam on its website. The official website gate.iitk.ac.in has the link to download the answer key for all papers of GATE 2023 conducted in multiple sessions. Candidates registered for the GATE exam can download the answer key using their enrollment ID and password. IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 this year. The exam was held in two shifts.

A scroll running on gate.iitk.ac.in had said that the answer key will be available after 5pm. It added that the window to challenge the answer key will remain open from Wednesday (February 22) to Saturday (February 25).

The results of GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, according to the schedule posted on the official website. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21.

Steps to download GATE 2023 answer key:

Visit GATE 2023 official website

Click on the link to download answer key

It will open a page where subject-wise GATE answer key will be displayed

Candidates can then download and calculate the probable scores

The GATE 2023 exam was held for 29 papers and candidates were allowed to appear in one or up to two papers. The two shifts of the exam were between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

The GATE paper pattern is divided into two sections - General Aptitude and Core Discipline for a total of 100 marks. All candidates must take the General Aptitude test, which weighs 15 per cent, while the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for the preferred subjects.