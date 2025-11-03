GATE 2026 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today, Details Here

GATE 2026 Application Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application form correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who registered for the entrance examination can make changes in their application form on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates making changes in name, date of birth, choice of examination cities, change of existing paper, change of gender, change of category to SC/ST, change of category from SC/ST or any other change in category will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 in total.

GATE 2026 Exam, Result Dates, Other Details

The GATE 2026 examination will be held in two sessions - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The result will be announced in March 2026 and the scores achieved are valid for admissions for up to three years.

Where Students Can Take Admissions With GATE 2026 Scores?

The scores are eligible for admission into Masters and Doctoral programs in branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education and other government agencies. The GATE score is accepted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as well.

Changes Intoduced in GATE 2026 exam

A new paper "Energy Science" has been introduced for 2026 exam, which focuses on study of Energy and its various forms like Kinetic, Potential and Chemical.

The two-paper combinations are structured in a way that only selective papers can be taken together. For instance, the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination can only be paired with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).

IIT's and IISc conduct the GATE examinations on a rotational-basis and this year, IIT Guwahati is the organizing institute.