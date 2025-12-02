GATE 2026 Admit Cards To Be Released On This Date

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit cards will be released on January 2, 2026 for the upcoming GATE exam. Once released, candidates will be required to download the admit cards from the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.

Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Step 2: Log in using your credentials

Log in using your credentials Step 3: Click on the tab for admit card in the candidate dashboard.

Click on the tab for admit card in the candidate dashboard. Step 4: Review your details.

The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), in collaboration with IISc Bengaluru and all Indian Institutes of Technology. The exam will be held on February 7, February 8, February 14 and February 15, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam will be conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Ministry of Education.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. The test papers will be held in English. Each GATE 2026 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks).

The national-level exam evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Humanities, Commerce and Arts. The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement.

