GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Mock Test Link Live On Website

The date for the release of the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2026 has been postponed. Exam conducting body IIT Guwahati will announce the new date for the release of the admit card later. The admit cards were earlier scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026.

"The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon. Paper Schedule is released. Mock Test Links are live now," read an official statement on the GATE 2026 website.

Meanwhile, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can access the mock link of the exam. IIT Guwahati has released the mock link of the examination for students to practice for the exam.

GATE 2026 will be conducted in February by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), in collaboration with IISc Bengaluru and all Indian Institutes of Technology. The exam will be conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held on February 7, February 8, February 14 and February 15, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. The test papers will be held in English. Each GATE 2026 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test paper syllabus (85 marks).

The national-level exam evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, Humanities, Commerce and Arts. This national-level entrance exam, essential for admissions to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts and humanities.