GATE 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations.

2 mins
The GATE 2025 is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025,
GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the GATE 2025 admit card. Those who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, once it is available.

The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

GATE 2025: Negative Marking

  • For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking:
  • For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
  • For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear for the GATE exam.

GATE 2025, GATE 2025 Admit Card, Gate Admit Card
