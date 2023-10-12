GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today: Here's All You Need To Know

The GATE 2024 exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Representative image

The registration deadline for GATE 2024 is closing today, October 12, without incurring any late fees. Those who have not yet applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 can apply on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. However, starting tomorrow and continuing until October 20, 2023, candidates will still have the opportunity to register for GATE 2024, but they will need to pay a late fee of Rs 500. GATE 2024 is being organized by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The IISc has extended the GATE 2024 registration period twice to ensure that more candidates can participate in the engineering test.

The online application process for GATE 2024 began on August 30, 2023. Originally, the deadline was set for September 29, 2023, but it was subsequently extended to October 5, 2023, and now the final deadline is October 12, 2023. To complete your registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024, you can follow the steps provided below or use the direct link to access the registration portal.

Steps to apply for GATE 2024:

Visit the official website.

Click on "Register Here" on the homepage.

Enter your personal information to create login credentials.

Sign in using the generated credentials.

Complete the online application form and upload any necessary documents.

Pay the online registration fees.

Download the confirmation page for your records and future reference.

Application fees:

General and OBC category: Rs 1,300

Females and candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs 900

According to the schedule, applicants will have the opportunity to modify and make changes to their application forms from November 7 to November 11, 2023. The GATE 2024 exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, with admit cards issued on January 3, 2024. Answer keys will be released on February 21, 2024, and results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

Examination

GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 examination papers, including both full papers and sectional papers. Aspiring candidates will have the flexibility to choose to take one or two test papers from the permissible two-paper combinations. The GATE score achieved by candidates will remain valid for a period of three years starting from the date of the result announcement.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) stands as a prestigious nationwide examination, designed to evaluate candidates' in-depth knowledge of various undergraduate-level disciplines in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Educational opportunities

Successful GATE qualifiers can pursue admission to Master's programs and potential financial aid for direct Doctoral programs in fields encompassing Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities. Additionally, they can explore Doctoral programs in relevant domains of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other governmental agencies. Some educational institutions also utilize GATE scores for postgraduate program admissions without MoE scholarships. Moreover, various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) consider GATE scores for their recruitment processes.