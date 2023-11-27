GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore Activates Mock Test Links, Check Details

GATE 2024: Aspiring candidates can now access branch-wise mock tests at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 have been activated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Aspiring candidates can now access branch-wise mock tests at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. These tests are a valuable tool for exam preparation, allowing candidates to assess their performance and improve their scores for the exam scheduled on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. To avail of the free mock tests, candidates need to use the unique credentials generated during registration.

Dear Candidates -- GATE 2024 Mock Test links are now available online: https://t.co/cpOiGH9GS7

Go ahead and start practicing! — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 27, 2023

"The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2024 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2024 computer-based test," the GATE 2024 official website said.



The mock test questions are carefully crafted in alignment with the GATE syllabus and exam pattern, offering candidates a comprehensive preparation experience. The exam, with 30 papers covering various disciplines, serves as the gateway for admission to MTech courses at IITs. It includes both a general aptitude section and discipline-specific questions, aiming to evaluate candidates' knowledge and skills comprehensively.

Gate 2024 will include one new paper - Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.



The administering body urges candidates to refer to the GATE 2024 syllabus for specific details about the papers.

"The mock test is not an indication of the topics from which the questions will appear in the GATE 2024 exam. The relative number of MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions in the GATE 2024 exam may be different from those in the Mock Test," it said.

GATE 2024: Key dates

Admit cards will be available from January 3, 2024.

The answer key will be released on February 21, 2024.

The declaration of results on March 16, 2024.

