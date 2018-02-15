GATE 2018 Answer Key Soon; Candidate Response Sheet Available On GOAPS Portal IIT Guwahati, on February 14, released the candidate's response sheet for GATE 2018 exam. Now, the official answer keys are awaited.

It should be noted that the exam was conducted in the online mode. In recent times, it has been a practice among all such exam conducting authorities to make both answer keys and question paper available in order to avoid any controversy regarding result declaration. The latest to join the bandwagon was IIM Lucknow which had released the response sheet and answer key for CAT 2017 exam in December 2017.





After the answer keys are made available, candidates should tally their answers in the response sheet with that of the key and in case of any discrepancy either in the answer key or in the response sheet they should submit their challenge through the online portal along with the required fee.





