GAT-B/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test 2024 City Slips Issued, Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slips for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024. Candidates set to appear for the examination can access their city slips from the official website.

The GAT-B/BET are scheduled to be held on April 20. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET is slated from 9am to 12 noon and 3pm to 6pm. The admit card will be released later.

"The candidates are required to check/download their examination city intimation slip of GAT-B & BET 2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://dbt.ntaonline.in/ w.e.f. 13 April 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein," the official notification reads.

GAT-B/BET City Slips 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/.

Select the link titled "Click Here to City Intimation."

Enter your Application Number and date of birth to log in.

Your GAT-B/BET 2024 city intimation slip will then be displayed on the screen.

Download a copy and print it out for future reference.

GAT-B/BET 2024:

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is conducted for enrollment to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT - Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

