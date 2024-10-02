Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: This year marks the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi Jayanti 2024: The nation is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti today, on October 2, to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, the father of the nation. This year marks the 155th birth anniversary of Gandhi. Schools and universities across India will host various activities and events for students and teachers to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti 2024.
October 2 also holds global significance as the International Day of Non-Violence. On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, in recognition of Gandhi's contributions to non-violent resistance. Gandhi earned the title "Father of the Nation" from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his pivotal role in India's fight for independence.
Here are a few quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on education that every student must know:
- "Real education has to draw out the best from the boys and girls to be educated"
- "By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit"
- "Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind"
- "I hold that true education of the intellect can only come through a proper exercise and training of the bodily organs, e.g., hands, feet, eyes, ears, nose, etc. In other words, an intelligent use of the bodily organs in a child provide the best and quickest way of developing his intellect"
- "An education which does not teach us to discriminate between good and bad, to assimilate the one and eschew the other, is a misnomer"