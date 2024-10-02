Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: The nation is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti today, on October 2, to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, the father of the nation. This year marks the 155th birth anniversary of Gandhi. Schools and universities across India will host various activities and events for students and teachers to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti 2024.

October 2 also holds global significance as the International Day of Non-Violence. On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, in recognition of Gandhi's contributions to non-violent resistance. Gandhi earned the title "Father of the Nation" from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his pivotal role in India's fight for independence.