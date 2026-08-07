Galgotias University Launches AI-Focused BTech And BBA Programmes With Accenture LearnVantage

Galgotias University has announced a new collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage to introduce industry-focused undergraduate programmes aimed at preparing students for careers in the age of artificial intelligence. The partnership combines the university's academic framework with Accenture LearnVantage's industry expertise to help students develop technical, business and professional skills required in today's job market.

The initiative includes four Bachelor of Technology specialisations, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, Full Stack Development with Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, along with Design Engineering. It also introduces two Bachelor of Business Administration specialisations in Artificial Intelligence-Integrated General Management and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Sales and Marketing.

As part of the collaboration, an Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies will be established on the Galgotias University campus. The centre will support industry-integrated learning through hands-on projects, virtual laboratories, industry interactions, assessments and certification opportunities. Students will also receive career-readiness training, including professional skill development, workplace communication, mentoring, interview preparation and placement support.

According to the university, the programmes are designed to connect classroom learning with practical industry applications while helping students build skills aligned with the evolving needs of employers. Upon successful completion, students will receive a degree from Galgotias University.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer of Galgotias University, said the partnership represents an important step towards integrating academic learning with industry relevance and preparing students for future careers. Anurag Bansal, Managing Director, Accenture LearnVantage, Asia Oceania, said the programmes aim to bridge the gap between classroom education and workplace requirements by combining technical, business and professional learning with industry perspectives.

The university said the new programmes are expected to provide students with practical exposure to emerging technologies and improve their overall career readiness.