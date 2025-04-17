Advertisement

FSSAI 2025: Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India Recruiting For Various Roles

FSSAI is a statutory Authority set up under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food.

The online applications for the FSSAI roles can be filled until April 30, 2025.
New Delhi:

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for various job roles. Officers holding regular position in the central government, state governments, union territories, government universities, recognised research institutions. public sector undertakings or semi–government, statutory or autonomous organisations on transfer on deputation (including short-term contract) on foreign service terms basis are eligible to apply.

The online applications for the roles can be filled until April 30, 2025. The hard copy of the applications must reach the FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi by May 15, 2025. 

FSSAI proposes to fill the following posts on transfer on deputation on foreign service terms basis: 

  • Director (Pay Level- 13) (Rs 123100- Rs 215900)
  • Joint Director (Pay Level-12) (Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200)
  • Sr. Manager (Pay Level–12) ( Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200)
  • Sr. Manager (IT), (Pay Level –12) ( Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200)
  • Manager (Pay Level-11) ( Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700)
  • Manager (IT) (Pay Level-11) ( Rs 67,700- Rs 2,08,700)
  • Assistant Director (OL) (Pay Level–10) ( Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500)
  • Administrative Officer, (Pay Level–8) ( Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100)
  • Senior Private Secretary, (Pay Level -08) ( Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100)
  • Manager(IT) (Pay Level–7) ( Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400)
  • Assistant, (Pay Level06) ( Rs 35,400 -Rs 1,12,400)


Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the FSSAI to check the complete details about eligibility criteria and number of vacancies. 

FSSAI is a statutory Authority set up under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption. The authority lays down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import.
 

