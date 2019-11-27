Schools In Agra Collaborate With FSDA To Create Awareness On Food Safety

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department of Agra (FSDA) has collaborated with 2,600 schools of the district to create awareness among the community about food safety measures.

Updated: November 27, 2019 10:18 IST
Already, 2,200 schools across the district have responded to the awareness efforts.


Agra: 

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, District Designated Officer, FSDA Department, Agra, Manoj Verma, said, "The FSDA has planned to spread awareness about how health gets affected if bad or adulterated food is consumed."

"School children have been involved because it is seen that children have the willingness to learn and absorb. Whatever message is given to children, it will have a manifold multiple effect on the community," he said.

Mr Verma added that the aim was to make the consumer aware about the adulteration problem that existed in all kinds of food From November 4-18, the department had organized an 'Eat Right Moment' programme in 113 schools in Agra.

Around 64,540 children had participated. The department will initiate the same programme with more schools from December first week.



