From Helicopters To High-Security Strongrooms: Inside Re-NEET's Multi-Layer Safety Plan

Re-NEET 2026: A military helicopter's unexpected flyover of Tirunelveli city drew widespread attention on Thursday, as residents paused to watch the aircraft pass overhead. Similar surprise aerial activities may be observed across the country for the next few days. The NEET UG 2026 re-examination, ordered after an alleged paper leak in the previous sitting, is set to be conducted on June 21.

Officials have assured candidates and parents that enhanced security measures and strict protocols are in place to ensure the re-exam is conducted fairly and transparently. The NTA has confirmed today that the Re-NEET 2026 will be conducted as per the schedule, urging candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement on social media.

New Security Measures To Restore Confidence Of 22 Lakh Aspirants

To restore confidence among the 22 lakh medical aspirants taking the exam, the government has announced a nationwide security plan.

Massive Security Force: According to official sources, over 500,000 security personnel have been deployed across India and abroad.

Three-Layer Security at Exam Centres: Authorities have established multiple checkpoints at the exam venues. Students will pass through three layers of security to enter the halls.

Smart Technology: NTA has stated that every examination centre will be equipped with facial recognition systems and biometric (thumbprint) attendance. High-definition CCTV cameras will provide live video feeds directly to the NTA control room in Delhi.

A Ban on Telegram: In a highly unusual cybersecurity move aimed at stopping the spread of leaks and misinformation, the government has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram app across India until June 22, 2026.

Important Changes Introduced This Time

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has completely changed the old methods of handling question papers to fix past weak points.

Strict Lockdown for Paper Setters: To prevent leaks from the very beginning, the teachers and experts who draft, translate, and check the NEET papers have been moved to a secure, secret location. They remain in strict isolation, cut off from mobile phones and internet access until the exam is fully over.

No More Bank Strongrooms: Previously, question papers were kept in the strongrooms of main bank branches, like SBI or Canara Bank, in the exam city. This time, the papers are bypassing the banks and moving under heavy armed guard straight into the examination system. CRPF and CISF personnel have been deployed to secure the transportation chain at every stage.

Signal Jammers and AI Cameras: The government has deployed high-powered 5G jammers at the centres to completely block mobile data, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi signals. At the same time, AI-enabled cameras will continuously scan classrooms to flag any suspicious behavior to the central command headquarters.

Post-Exam Forensic Analysis: The NTA will conduct a detailed forensic review of all CCTV footage after the exam is over to detect any subtle, irregular conduct that might have slipped past real-time invigilators.

How Re-NEET Exam Papers Will Reach The Centres?

Moving the question papers safely is a major logistical challenge. The authorities have planned a step-by-step route to keep the papers secure.

The Airlift: Indian Air Force is using heavy transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster and Mi-17 helicopters to fly confidential question paper packets directly to 18 to 20 strategic regional hubs across the country.

Helicopters for Remote Areas: For onward movement to remote and difficult-to-access areas, the IAF is employing Mi-17 helicopters. As part of these preparations, an Indian Army helicopter even conducted a trial landing at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground on June 16.

Armed escorts for the onward road transportation: Once airlifted to the regional hubs, the papers are transferred using a multi-layered security cover. Central paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with state police, are providing armed escorts for the onward road transportation of the papers directly to the examination centres.

GPS Tracking and Smart Digital Locks: Unlike previous manual methods, the transit of question papers is now strictly tracked in real-time via GPS-enabled tracking systems. The high-security container boxes holding the papers are sealed with digital locks that are programmed to unlock only at the exact, designated exam time at the specific centre.

Logistical Support For Travel, State-wise Free Bus Service

Several state governments across India have announced free travel facilities and logistical support to ensure that candidates face zero hassles or financial strain.

Special Trains: The Railway Board has set up a dedicated control room and stands ready to run special trains to help candidates travel to their exam cities.

Delhi: Free travel on all DTC buses. Government is also setting up 'Cooling Zones' for parents

Odisha: Free travel on Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and local LAccMI buses.

Punjab: Free travel on state government buses for candidates and one attendant.

Andhra Pradesh: Free travel on APSRTC buses.

Bihar: Free travel on all Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) buses.

Uttarakhand: Free travel on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) buses.

Haryana: Free travel on all Haryana Roadways buses.

While the sight of military helicopters and heavy security might seem unusual for a medical entrance test, the testing agency and government have stated that these measures are put in place to ensure a fair playing field.