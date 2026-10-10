'Make The Most Of Where You Are': Google Engineer's Advice To Young Graduates

Talent, a willingness to learn, a focused mindset, and a commitment to upgrading one's skills are essential to building a successful career in the technology industry. The journey of Samriddhi Sharma, a software engineer at Google, highlights how continuous learning and taking one step at a time can help aspiring professionals work towards their goals.

Sharma graduated from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Jabalpur (IIIT Jabalpur), specialising in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Her professional journey combines software engineering experience, technical leadership, and an interest in solving real-world problems.

In a post on X, Google's Life at Google account highlighted Sharma's career journey and the lessons she learnt along the way. Sharma said she wished she had spent less time trying to map out her entire career. Her path, which she could not have predicted, brought her to Google twice as an intern before she returned for a third time as a full-time software engineer.

According to the post, Sharma joined Google's Student Training in Engineering Program (STEP) in 2024 and subsequently completed a software engineering internship in 2025. She then secured a role at a fintech company before joining Google as a full-time employee.

The post also highlighted the role of college competitions and hackathons in helping Sharma develop the problem-solving mindset that she carried into her professional career.

Sharing her advice for aspiring professionals, Sharma said, "You don't need to have your entire career mapped out. Take one step at a time, make the most of where you are, and trust that your experiences will help shape where you go next."

Internships And Technical Experience

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sharma's experience includes two internships at Google.

During her 2025 software engineering internship, she worked on automated data pipelines and real-time dashboards to derive actionable insights from system logs and improve performance across teams.

Earlier, during her 2024 Google STEP internship, she worked on redesigning storage quotas to improve reliability and protect sensitive customer workflows in production environments.

Community And Leadership

Sharma was also a core team member of BitByte, IIIT Jabalpur's programming club. In this role, she organised coding contests, led beginner workshops, and encouraged innovation among developers and competitive programmers on campus.

Achievements And Technical Skills

Sharma's achievements include winning HackCBS 7.0, organised by Major League Hacking, where she worked on building a scalable peer-to-peer resource-sharing platform. She was also a finalist in the Google Girl Hackathon and a Google Women Techmakers Engineering Fellowship (WTEF) scholar.

Her technical skills include Python, C, Java, JavaScript, React, and the MERN stack. Her areas of interest include system design, distributed computing, and resource optimisation.