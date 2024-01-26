France Introduces Series Of Measures To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students by 2030

Study in France

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was invited as the chief guest at Republic Day parade, has announced a series of measures to ensure that more Indian students study in France. Emphasising that the country was targeting to have over 30,000 students by 2030, he said that international classes will be setup for students who do not speak French to study in universities there. Attempts will also be made to teach students French in public schools and facilitate the visa process for Indian students.

France is one of the popular destinations for international students, however language barrier has been one of the hinderances here. Among the various advantages, the country offers a high quality of education at a remarkably low tuition fees.

Sharing insights about the status of universities in France, Mr Macron noted that the country currently has 35 universities in the QS ranking, and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking.

In an official post on X, the president noted, "We are launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the initiative 'French for All, French for a Better Future'. We are delivering the network of Alliances francaises, with new centres to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities. Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studies in France."

The president concluded, "India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!"