Mumbai: Fourth Merit List For FYJC Admission Released

Fourth Merit List For FYJC Admission Mumbai: Know More

The final merit list for admission to first year junior colleges (FYJC) in Mumbai has been released. School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Maharashtra has released the list today. The last date for centralized round 4 admission is August 9, 2018. Students can check their candidature online using their application form number.

As per reports, a little less than 1.50 lakh seats are available for this academic session.

The third list was released on August 3, 2018 and close to 1 lakh seats were allotted till August 4. The third merit list was delayed and came after the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court asked the minority colleges to open their 'quota' seats for general category students.

As is seen during admission season, seats in top colleges are filled up fast and first. Here, however students are eagerly waiting for the special round allotment of the 'quota' seats, dates of which will be notified soon. Admission to vacant seats in bifocal courses will be done on August 10-11. This is the first time the state government has decided to start admission for bifocal courses, which is mostly preferred by students who wish to opt for engineering courses after class 12. The course offers subjects like electronics, computer science, etc.

Colleges have been directed to start first year classes after 70% of the seats are filled up.

