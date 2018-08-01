MUHS Result 2018: Check Tentative Results Declaration Schedule Here

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik or MUHS will release results of various summer 2018 examinations in August, September and October. The MUHS results for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and many other Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in. The candidates will be able to access their MUHS results using the options given on the results website (Individual Result and College Wise Result).
MUHS Result 2018: Tentative Schedule of Result declaration for Summer-2018 Examinations
MUHS released this schedule for the publication for various results it held during the Summer 2018.
Sr.No
|Name of Course
|Tentative Result Date
|1
|MBBS
|9/9/2018
|2
|BDS
|13/09/2018
|3
|BAMS
|14/09/2018
|4
|BUMS
|8/9/2018
|5
|BHMS
|13/09/2018
|6
|BPTH
|3/9/2018
|7
|BOTH
|31/08/2018
|8
|BASLP
|28/08/2018
|9
|BPO
|21/08/2018
|10
|BASIC B.SC.NURSING
|12/9/2018
|11
|P.B.B.SC.NURSING
|9/9/2018
|12
|P.G.- MEDICAL (M.CH./D.M.)
|14/10/2018
|13
|M.D.S
|4/9/2018
|14
|M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (PRE)
|29/08/2018
|15
|M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (FINAL)
|29/08/2018
|16
|P.G. DIPLOMA IN AYURVEDA
|28/08/2018
|17
|M.D./M.S. UNANI (PRE)
|31/08/2018
|18
|M.D./M.S. UNANI (FINAL)
|31/08/2018
|19
|M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012 & 2016) (PART-I)
|2/9/2018
|20
|M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012) (FINAL)
|2/9/2018
|21
|M.P.TH
|7/9/2018
|22
|M.P.T.
|7/9/2018
|23
|M.O.TH
|3/9/2018
|24
|M.P.O
|27/08/2018
|25
|M.A.S.L.P
|26/08/2018
|26
|M.Sc. NURSING
|4/9/2018
|27
|PG-DMLT
|4/9/2018
|28
|BPMT
|4/9/2018
|29
|DIPLOMA IN OPTOMETRY
|25/08/2018
|30
|DIPLOMA IN OPTHALMIC SCIENCES
|26/08/2018
|31
|M.B.A
|26/08/2018
|32
|M.P.H.
|26/08/2018
|33
|M.Sc. PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICINE
|16/08/2018
|34
|MODERN PHARMACOLOGY
|1/9/2018
|35
|DIPLOMA IN PARAMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
|6/8/2018
MUHS UG and PG results will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in.
