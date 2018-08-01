MUHS Result 2018: Check Tentative Results Declaration Schedule Here

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik or MUHS will release results of various summer 2018 examinations in August, September and October.

MUHS Result 2018 @ Muhs.ac.in, Muhs.edu.in: Check Tentative Schedule Here

New Delhi: 

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik or MUHS will release results of various summer 2018 examinations in August, September and October. The MUHS results for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and many other Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in. The candidates will be able to access their MUHS results using the options given on the results website (Individual Result and College Wise Result).

MUHS Result 2018: Tentative Schedule of Result declaration for Summer-2018 Examinations

MUHS released this schedule for the publication for various results it held during the Summer 2018.

Sr.No

Name of CourseTentative Result Date
1MBBS9/9/2018
2BDS13/09/2018
3BAMS14/09/2018
4BUMS8/9/2018
5BHMS13/09/2018
6BPTH3/9/2018
7BOTH31/08/2018
8BASLP28/08/2018
9BPO21/08/2018
10BASIC B.SC.NURSING12/9/2018
11P.B.B.SC.NURSING9/9/2018
12P.G.- MEDICAL (M.CH./D.M.)14/10/2018
13M.D.S4/9/2018
14M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (PRE)29/08/2018
15M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (FINAL)29/08/2018
16P.G. DIPLOMA IN AYURVEDA28/08/2018
17M.D./M.S. UNANI (PRE)31/08/2018
18M.D./M.S. UNANI (FINAL)31/08/2018
19M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012 & 2016) (PART-I)2/9/2018
20M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012) (FINAL)2/9/2018
21M.P.TH7/9/2018
22M.P.T.7/9/2018
23M.O.TH3/9/2018
24M.P.O27/08/2018
25M.A.S.L.P26/08/2018
26M.Sc. NURSING4/9/2018
27PG-DMLT4/9/2018
28BPMT4/9/2018
29DIPLOMA IN OPTOMETRY25/08/2018
30DIPLOMA IN OPTHALMIC SCIENCES26/08/2018
31M.B.A26/08/2018
32M.P.H.26/08/2018
33M.Sc. PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICINE16/08/2018
34MODERN PHARMACOLOGY1/9/2018
35DIPLOMA IN PARAMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY6/8/2018

Tentative Schedule of Result declaration for Summer-2018 Examinations

MUHS UG and PG results will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News

 

MUHS ResultMUHS Result 2018

