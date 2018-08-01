MUHS Result 2018: Check Tentative Results Declaration Schedule Here

MUHS Result 2018 @ Muhs.ac.in, Muhs.edu.in: Check Tentative Schedule Here

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik or MUHS will release results of various summer 2018 examinations in August, September and October. The MUHS results for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and many other Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in. The candidates will be able to access their MUHS results using the options given on the results website (Individual Result and College Wise Result).

MUHS released this schedule for the publication for various results it held during the Summer 2018.

Sr.No Name of Course Tentative Result Date 1 MBBS 9/9/2018 2 BDS 13/09/2018 3 BAMS 14/09/2018 4 BUMS 8/9/2018 5 BHMS 13/09/2018 6 BPTH 3/9/2018 7 BOTH 31/08/2018 8 BASLP 28/08/2018 9 BPO 21/08/2018 10 BASIC B.SC.NURSING 12/9/2018 11 P.B.B.SC.NURSING 9/9/2018 12 P.G.- MEDICAL (M.CH./D.M.) 14/10/2018 13 M.D.S 4/9/2018 14 M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (PRE) 29/08/2018 15 M.D/M.S. AYURVEDA (FINAL) 29/08/2018 16 P.G. DIPLOMA IN AYURVEDA 28/08/2018 17 M.D./M.S. UNANI (PRE) 31/08/2018 18 M.D./M.S. UNANI (FINAL) 31/08/2018 19 M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012 & 2016) (PART-I) 2/9/2018 20 M.D.IN HOMOEOPATHY REGULAR (2012) (FINAL) 2/9/2018 21 M.P.TH 7/9/2018 22 M.P.T. 7/9/2018 23 M.O.TH 3/9/2018 24 M.P.O 27/08/2018 25 M.A.S.L.P 26/08/2018 26 M.Sc. NURSING 4/9/2018 27 PG-DMLT 4/9/2018 28 BPMT 4/9/2018 29 DIPLOMA IN OPTOMETRY 25/08/2018 30 DIPLOMA IN OPTHALMIC SCIENCES 26/08/2018 31 M.B.A 26/08/2018 32 M.P.H. 26/08/2018 33 M.Sc. PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICINE 16/08/2018 34 MODERN PHARMACOLOGY 1/9/2018 35 DIPLOMA IN PARAMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY 6/8/2018

MUHS UG and PG results will be released on the websites: www.muhs.edu.in and muhs.ac.in.

