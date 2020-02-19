MUHS Results Released @ Muhs.edu.in. Check Here

MUHS result: MUHS results have been released at www.muhs.edu.in.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences or MUHS, Nashik has announced the MUHS results for the winter examinations recently. The MUHS results for the winter session has beeen released online on the official website of the varisity. The results for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and many other Undergraduate, Post Graduate courses and Diploma courses have been been released on the official result website of the varsity at www.muhs.edu.in.

MUHS result: Direct links

Candidates may check their UG, PG and Diploma results here:

UG : Winter-2019

Winter-2019 : PG Results

Winter-2019 : PG Medical MD/MS/Diploma Results

After the MUHS results have been released, the official website which hosts the results is not responding. Candidates are advised to have patience till the website returns.

The candidates will be able to access their MUHS results using the options given on the results website (Individual Result and College Wise Result).

MUHS result: Website

Check your MUHS results from the website given here:

www.muhs.edu.in

"University Result available on http://www.muhs.edu.in website," said a statement published on the official portal of the varsity.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences with jurisdiction over the whole of the State of Maharashtra is established and incorporated on June 3, 1998 for the purposes of ensuring proper and systematic instruction, teaching, training and research in modern medicine and Indian Systems of Medicine in the State of Maharashtra, and to have balanced growth in the medical sciences so also an uniformity in various courses in medical faculty in the State.

