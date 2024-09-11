Foreign Medical Graduates To Apply For Eligibility Certificate By This Date



The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) warning them about the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates. Candidates who have not yet obtained the Eligibility Certificate can apply for it on the NMC website at https://www.nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise

The deadline to apply for the Eligibility Criteria is November 4, 2024.

Post this, applicants will not have any further chance to apply for the Eligibility Certificates.



Candidates who will be appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be required to possess the eligibility certificate by the NMC to apply for appearing in the screening test. The exam may be scheduled tentatively in the month of December 2024 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.



An official notification by the NMC reads, "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates and thereafter no further chance would be available to the candidates to apply for the Eligibility Certificates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit application after making due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application."



The NMC also informed that the applicants can make enquiries about status of the eligibility application at: eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in & eligibility@nmc.org.in, however, while making such enquiries, all the candidates are requested to invariably provide their File Tracking Number, which was generated while submitting the application to NMC for issuance of Eligibility Certificate.

The board noted that no response would be sent to the candidate in the absence of File Tracking Number. The candidates who have already submitted application for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate to NMC in the past, are not required to apply.

