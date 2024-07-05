FMGE June 2024: Medical Board Warns Aspirants Against Fraudsters On Social Media

National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences, New Delhi (NBEMS) has released a notification warning students about fraudulent people who are trying to deceive FMGE candidates on social media platforms ahead of the exam.

As per the official notification, certain fraud people are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming foreign medical graduate exam in exchange for money. The board also noted that the question paper for the exam is still being formulated.

The FMGE June 2024 is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024.

The official notification on NBEMS reads, "It has come to the notice that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms. The aforesaid cozeners on such social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 in exchange for a considerable amount of money. It has been also learnt that a police complaint against such fraudsters has been filed in Kerala who are trying to befool FMGE aspirants."

The question paper for tomorrow's FMGE is still under preparation, added the notification.

Applicants for FMGE JUNE 2024 are cautioned not to be allured or misled by such unscrupulous elements who are befooling FMGE aspirants by claiming to have questions of upcoming FMGE JUNE-2024 accessed through “the authority”. It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of any FMGE aspirant in any of such activities shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

The Kerala Cyber Police registered a case on Thursday after an announcement was made on social media that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key were for sale.

After completing MBBS studies abroad, those who wish to practice in India are required to pass the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations.



