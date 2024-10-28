FMGE December 2024 Official Notification Out, Check Details

FMGE December 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will start the registration process today for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination at 3 PM. Interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in. The last date to fill out the application is October 18, 2024.

FMGE December 2024: Important Dates

Online availability of application form: October 28, 2024, to November 18, 2024

Exam date: January 12, 2025

Declaration of result: By February 12, 2025

Exam Pattern

The exam consists of a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, each having four response options in English. Candidates must select the correct or most appropriate answer from the given options.

The question paper for each part of the FMGE will be structured into multiple time-bound sections. For example, if each part contains three time-bound sections (Section A, B, and C), each section will include 50 questions and have a time allocation of 50 minutes.

The exam is divided into two parts, each containing 150 questions to be completed in 150 minutes, with a break between the two parts. Each part is further divided into multiple time-bound sections.

Candidates must complete each section within its allotted time and cannot review or modify their responses once the time for that section has elapsed. The subsequent section will automatically commence after the previous section's allotted time ends.

Eligibility