FMGE December 2024 Official Notification Out, Check Details

FMGE December 2024: Important Dates
Online availability of application form: October 28, 2024, to November 18, 2024
Exam date: January 12, 2025
Declaration of result: By February 12, 2025
Exam Pattern
The exam consists of a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions, each having four response options in English. Candidates must select the correct or most appropriate answer from the given options.
The question paper for each part of the FMGE will be structured into multiple time-bound sections. For example, if each part contains three time-bound sections (Section A, B, and C), each section will include 50 questions and have a time allocation of 50 minutes.
The exam is divided into two parts, each containing 150 questions to be completed in 150 minutes, with a break between the two parts. Each part is further divided into multiple time-bound sections.
Candidates must complete each section within its allotted time and cannot review or modify their responses once the time for that section has elapsed. The subsequent section will automatically commence after the previous section's allotted time ends.
Eligibility
- The candidate must be an Indian citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India
- The candidate should hold a primary medical qualification recognized by the Indian Embassy for enrollment as a medical practitioner in the country where the qualification was awarded
- The final examination result for the primary medical qualification must be declared on or before April 30, 2024
- The candidate should have received an 'Eligibility Certificate' from the National Medical Commission (or the former Medical Council of India).
- Only eligible candidates with both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification can appear for the FMGE