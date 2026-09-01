Fact File: Which Major Rivers Flow From Nepal Into India?

Nepal flash flood: The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Nepal and China has crossed 1,000, with rescuers searching for survivors amid debris-strewn valleys and hillsides in Nepal, where more than 1,000 people are reportedly missing.

When disasters such as flash floods and earthquakes strike Nepal, the scale and extent of the devastation are not limited to the country. The impact extends to neighbouring India, particularly because several major rivers flowing from Nepal enter Indian territory.

How Many Major Rivers Flow From Nepal Into India?

At least nine major rivers flowing from Nepal enter two of India's major states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Sharda, Ghaghra, Rapti, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, Kosi, and Mahananda are among the major rivers that flow from Nepal into India.

The Sharda, Ghaghra, and Rapti flow into Uttar Pradesh, where a surge in their water levels caused by heavy rainfall and flash floods can increase the risk of severe flooding.

The Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, Kosi, and Mahananda flow through Bihar, while the Gandak flows through both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

How Many Rivers And Streams Flow From Nepal?

Over 6,000 rivers, rivulets, and streams flow from Nepal towards northern India, contributing about 70% of the Ganges' flow during the dry season.

Rising water levels in rivers flowing from Nepal into India can cause widespread flooding on the Indian side, displacing millions of people, forcing them to leave their homes, and causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure.

Why Is Bihar Particularly Vulnerable?

Bihar is particularly vulnerable when major rivers such as the Kosi and Gandak - both tributaries of the Ganges - overflow.

The Kosi, known as the "Sorrow of Bihar", has flooded the state several times in the past, causing massive devastation and leaving a trail of destruction.

In 2008, the Kosi floods affected nearly three million people in Nepal and India and caused widespread destruction across the region.