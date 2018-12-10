Facial Recognition App To Replace Attendance Registers In Tamil Nadu schools

The teacher will click a picture of the students in a group and the app will recognise the faces

Attendance registers in Tamil Nadu schools would soon become a thing of the past with the State Monday launching an Artificial Intelligence-enabled attendance system through face reading on a pilot basis at a government high school for girls. The new system is likely to be expanded to the rest of the state soon.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said this was the first time in the country that such an attendance system for school-going children was being introduced and that it was in vogue in countries like the US and Japan.

"The newly launched Artificial Intelligence-enabled attendance system through face reading is being implemented for the first time in India," he told reporters here.

According to officials, the facial recognition-based attendance will be done through a mobile application which will have photos and other relevant details of the students stored in it.

The teacher will click a picture of the students in a group and the app will recognise those present and store the details in a computer server.

