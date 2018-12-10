Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Exams Postponed; New Schedule Here

The Kerala DHSE will conduct the re-scheduled exams on December 21

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has postponed the exams scheduled to be held on December 11, 2018. The Directorate had fixed five Plus One and two Plus Two second terminal examinations to be conducted tomorrow, however, according to a new notification released by the office of joint director of examinations, the exams will now be held on December 21, 2018 after the completion of whole schedule.

With this, the Kerala DHSE Plus One or Class 11 exams for subjects Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English will be held on December 21, 2018 same as Plus Two papers of Part-II - Languages and Computer Information Technology.

There will be no change for the rest of the examination schedule, the notification said.

The notification also said the schools will conduct regular classes tomorrow instead of the second terminal exams (which is also known as Christmas exams).

Kerala Plus Two Christmas Exam Revised Time Table

Check the revised schedule here:

Plus One:

12/12/2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

13/12/2018: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

14/12/2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

15/12/2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

17/12/2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

18/12/2018: Physics, Economics

19/12/2018: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology

20/12/2018: Part I - English

21/12/2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

Plus Two

12/12/2018: Part I - English

13/12/2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

14/12/2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

15/12/2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology

17/12/2018: Physics, Economics

18/12/2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

19/12/2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

20/12/2018: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology

21/12/2018: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology

