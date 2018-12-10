Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Exams Postponed; New Schedule Here

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has postponed the exams scheduled to be held on December 11, 2018. The Directorate had fixed five Plus One and two Plus Two second terminal examinations to be conducted tomorrow, however, according to a new notification released by the office of joint director of examinations, the exams will now be held on December 21, 2018 after the completion of whole schedule.
With this, the Kerala DHSE Plus One or Class 11 exams for subjects Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English will be held on December 21, 2018 same as Plus Two papers of Part-II - Languages and Computer Information Technology.
There will be no change for the rest of the examination schedule, the notification said.
The notification also said the schools will conduct regular classes tomorrow instead of the second terminal exams (which is also known as Christmas exams).
Kerala Plus Two Christmas Exam Revised Time Table
Check the revised schedule here:
Plus One:
12/12/2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
13/12/2018: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology
14/12/2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology
15/12/2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
17/12/2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
18/12/2018: Physics, Economics
19/12/2018: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology
20/12/2018: Part I - English
21/12/2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
Plus Two
12/12/2018: Part I - English
13/12/2018: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
14/12/2018: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
15/12/2018: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology
17/12/2018: Physics, Economics
18/12/2018: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
19/12/2018: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
20/12/2018: Mathematics, Part - III - Languages, Sanskrit Sasthra, Psychology
21/12/2018: Part-II - Languages, Computer Information Technology
Click here for more Education News
For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.