Extension In The Submission Of DNB, DrNB, FNB And Post MBBS Diploma Applications

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification informing all applicant hospitals, institutions and medical colleges about the extension in the date for submission of DNB, DrNB, FNB and Post MBBS Diploma applications for seeking accreditation with NBEMS.



The deadline to submit the online application for accreditation is November 29, 2024. The last date for the receipt of hard copy ( spiral bind) in NBEMS office is December 16, 2024.



The previous deadline for submission of online application form for accreditation with NBEMS in DNB, DrNB, FNB and Post MBBS Diploma courses is October 30,2024.



For any query/assistance, applicants may contact NBEMS through communication portal. This portal can be accessed through Quick Link 'Communication Web Portal'.



The online communication web portal will be the preferred mode of submitting any query related to examinations, accredition and training and monitoring to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The portal would allow the applicant an online tracking of the request submitted.

