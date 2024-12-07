Explore Scholarship Opportunities To Study In Scotland For January 2025 Intake

Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow, Scotland, has introduced the Faculty of Science Scholarship for master's students enrolling in online programs for the January 2025 intake. The scholarship, valued at 1,800 pounds, will be awarded to new applicants. The deadline for submitting applications is December 12.

To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must have received an offer of admission to an online MSc program and must be self-funded. Those who have received full scholarships from government agencies or embassies will not be eligible.

Selected scholarship recipients will be notified within four weeks of submitting their application. To maintain eligibility, awardees must enroll in the first year of an online master's program for the 2024/2025 academic year, beginning in January 2025, and continue to fulfill all required criteria throughout their studies.

The online master's programs in the Faculty of Science are part-time, spanning three years. The scholarship offers 600 pounds per year for each of the three years or pounds 900 per year for two years, depending on academic performance.

Candidates will be chosen based on their academic achievements (whether current or past), relevant professional or extracurricular experience, and the scholarship application.

Recipients will also be expected to participate in online student ambassador roles, such as supporting online student recruitment efforts. This scholarship is exclusively for online master's degrees, and on-campus programs are not eligible. Additionally, students who defer their admission will forfeit their scholarship eligibility.

Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis, with awards potentially distributed early in the application cycle. Students can only hold one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde. The decision of the Faculty of Science regarding the awarding of scholarships is final, and no appeals will be entertained.