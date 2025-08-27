Why Are Indian Students Choosing To Study MBBS Abroad

With limited seats in government colleges and rising costs in private institutions, a growing number of Indian students are turning to international destinations for medical education. Countries such as Georgia, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, China, the UK, and Kazakhstan have emerged as the most sought-after choices, offering a mix of affordability, global recognition, and quality training.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, explained, "Medical education has always been highly aspirational in India, but with limited seats and soaring private college costs, families are increasingly looking at global options. Destinations gaining traction today are those that balance three things families care most about: affordability, accessibility, and outcomes." He further noted that Georgia, Romania, and Kazakhstan are attracting students for their low fees and clear licensure pathways, while countries like Italy and the UK remain popular for their strong academic standards.

How do global programs give Indian students an edge?

According to Gaurav Batra, CEO and Founder at Infinite Group, the appeal goes beyond just cost. "Over the past few years, we have seen countries such as Georgia, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, China, the UK, and Kazakhstan emerge as highly attractive destinations for Indian students aspiring to pursue MBBS. These countries offer globally recognised medical programs, affordable fee structures, advanced infrastructure, and English-medium instruction, which collectively make them appealing choices." He added that international exposure also creates pathways to global practice, giving students a competitive edge.

What makes this trend sustainable in the long run?

Mamta Shekhawat, Founder of Gradding.com, highlighted the growing preference for overseas MBBS programs. "Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed a significant rise in the number of students who wish to pursue MBBS abroad... Countries such as Georgia, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, China, the UK, and Kazakhstan are no longer alternatives. In fact, they are increasingly becoming the top-choice study destinations for Indian students."

Shekhawat stressed that beyond academics, these destinations nurture adaptability and resilience. "International exposure can prepare them to thrive in diverse settings, making them the next generation of world-class doctors and practitioners."

As competition for MBBS seats intensifies in India, the demand for global medical education is set to grow further, reshaping the aspirations of future doctors.