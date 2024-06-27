Advertisement
Explained: Role And Functioning Of National Testing Agency

A government-appointed panel is tasked with recommending reforms to streamline exam processes, boost data security, and optimize NTA's operational framework.

The panel has to submit its findings within two months.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently come under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities in major competitive exams it administers. Following a change in leadership last week, a high-level committee is now reviewing its operations.

Here's an overview of this seven-year-old organisation:

Establishment and Structure: NTA was established in 2017 under the Ministry of Education (formerly HRD Ministry) as an autonomous body. It operates as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and falls under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Origins and Evolution: The concept of NTA dates back to recommendations in the Programme of Action 1992 related to the National Education Policy 1986. In 2010, a committee of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) directors proposed its establishment to enhance autonomy and transparency in conducting national-level exams, modeled after the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). The agency was formally announced in 2017, with Vineet Joshi appointed as its inaugural Director General.

Examinations Conducted: NTA administers several prominent entrance exams, including JEE-Main for engineering, NEET-UG for medical courses, and CUET-UG for various undergraduate programs. Additionally, it conducts exams like CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions, UGC-NET, and CSIR UGC-NET for research fellowships and PhD admissions, among others. Lakhs of students annually take these major entrance examinations.

Recent Controversies: Currently, NTA is facing scrutiny due to various issues, including the awarding and subsequent withdrawal of grace marks in NEET-UG, allegations of exam paper leaks in UGC-NET, and technical glitches during the first CUET-UG edition. These incidents prompted public concern and legal challenges, necessitating corrective measures and re-examinations.

Testing Center Selection: The agency selects exam centers based on a pre-approved list of government schools and AICTE-recognized institutes. Each center must annually consent to hosting exams, ensuring compliance with NTA's standards and protocols.

Current Focus and Reforms: Presently, NTA is focused on releasing CUET-UG results, rescheduling UGC-NET, conducting NEET PG, and enhancing examination security measures. Following the removal of Subodh Singh as DG, Pradeep Singh Kharola has assumed interim leadership responsibilities.

A government-appointed panel is tasked with recommending reforms to streamline exam processes, boost data security, and optimize NTA's operational framework. The panel has to submit its findings within two months.

