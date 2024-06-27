Explained: Role And Functioning Of National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently come under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities in major competitive exams it administers. Following a change in leadership last week, a high-level committee is now reviewing its operations.

Here's an overview of this seven-year-old organisation:

Establishment and Structure: NTA was established in 2017 under the Ministry of Education (formerly HRD Ministry) as an autonomous body. It operates as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and falls under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Origins and Evolution: The concept of NTA dates back to recommendations in the Programme of Action 1992 related to the National Education Policy 1986. In 2010, a committee of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) directors proposed its establishment to enhance autonomy and transparency in conducting national-level exams, modeled after the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). The agency was formally announced in 2017, with Vineet Joshi appointed as its inaugural Director General.

Examinations Conducted: NTA administers several prominent entrance exams, including JEE-Main for engineering, NEET-UG for medical courses, and CUET-UG for various undergraduate programs. Additionally, it conducts exams like CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions, UGC-NET, and CSIR UGC-NET for research fellowships and PhD admissions, among others. Lakhs of students annually take these major entrance examinations.

Recent Controversies: Currently, NTA is facing scrutiny due to various issues, including the awarding and subsequent withdrawal of grace marks in NEET-UG, allegations of exam paper leaks in UGC-NET, and technical glitches during the first CUET-UG edition. These incidents prompted public concern and legal challenges, necessitating corrective measures and re-examinations.

Testing Center Selection: The agency selects exam centers based on a pre-approved list of government schools and AICTE-recognized institutes. Each center must annually consent to hosting exams, ensuring compliance with NTA's standards and protocols.

Current Focus and Reforms: Presently, NTA is focused on releasing CUET-UG results, rescheduling UGC-NET, conducting NEET PG, and enhancing examination security measures. Following the removal of Subodh Singh as DG, Pradeep Singh Kharola has assumed interim leadership responsibilities.

A government-appointed panel is tasked with recommending reforms to streamline exam processes, boost data security, and optimize NTA's operational framework. The panel has to submit its findings within two months.