Explained: Graduate Record Examination For Studying Abroad

Graduate Record Examination: Syllabus
The syllabus covers verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, and analytical writing skills.
Verbal Reasoning:
This section measures your ability to analyze and draw conclusions from text, reason with incomplete information, identify the author's assumptions or perspective, and understand multiple levels of meaning, including literal, figurative, and implied meanings. You will also need to select key points, summarize text, and understand relationships between words and concepts.
Quantitative Reasoning:
This section evaluates your ability to interpret and analyze numerical data, solve problems using mathematical models, and apply basic concepts in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data analysis.
Analytical Writing:
This section tests your ability to clearly articulate complex ideas, support them with relevant reasons and examples, and maintain a coherent, well-focused discussion. You must also demonstrate control over standard written English while providing precise responses to specific tasks.
Graduate Record Examination: Exam Dates
- September 16, 2024, through September 29, 2024
- October 17, 2024, through October 30, 2024
- April 21, 2025, through May 4, 2025
Graduate Record Examination: Fees
- China: $231.30 (Approximately Rs 19,386)
- All other regions: $220 (Approximately Rs 18,439)
A student may take the GRE General Test once every 21 days, up to five times within any rolling 12-month period (365 days), even if they canceled their previous test scores.