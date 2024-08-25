Advertisement

Explained: Graduate Record Examination For Studying Abroad

The exam can be taken at home or in an exam center.
Graduate Record Examination: The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is an English-language test designed for international students seeking admission to colleges in the United States, Canada, and other countries. GRE scores are accepted by thousands of graduate and professional schools worldwide, including business and law programs. The exam can be taken at home or in an exam center.

Graduate Record Examination: Syllabus

The syllabus covers verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, and analytical writing skills.

Verbal Reasoning:

This section measures your ability to analyze and draw conclusions from text, reason with incomplete information, identify the author's assumptions or perspective, and understand multiple levels of meaning, including literal, figurative, and implied meanings. You will also need to select key points, summarize text, and understand relationships between words and concepts.

Quantitative Reasoning:

This section evaluates your ability to interpret and analyze numerical data, solve problems using mathematical models, and apply basic concepts in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data analysis.

Analytical Writing:

This section tests your ability to clearly articulate complex ideas, support them with relevant reasons and examples, and maintain a coherent, well-focused discussion. You must also demonstrate control over standard written English while providing precise responses to specific tasks.

Graduate Record Examination: Exam Dates

  • September 16, 2024, through September 29, 2024
  • October 17, 2024, through October 30, 2024
  • April 21, 2025, through May 4, 2025

Graduate Record Examination: Fees

  • China: $231.30 (Approximately Rs 19,386)
  • All other regions: $220 (Approximately Rs 18,439)

A student may take the GRE General Test once every 21 days, up to five times within any rolling 12-month period (365 days), even if they canceled their previous test scores.

