Excessive Screen Time In Children: It's Impact On The Brain, Sleep, And Learning

In today's world, digital devices are everywhere. Screens are now a part of everyday life. Mobile phones, tablets, televisions and laptops are easily accessible, even for very young children. Medical experts have suggested that while technology has its benefits, excessive screen exposure during childhood can quietly affect physical, emotional, and cognitive development.

According to Harvard Medical School, while these devices can enhance learning and build community, they can also interfere with everything from sleep to creativity.

Impact Of Screen On Brain Development

In an article shared by MAX Healthcare, excessive screen use can affect brain development in the following ways:

Reduced ability to focus for long periods

Difficulty processing real-world information

Lower engagement in imaginative thinking

Reduced problem-solving through hands-on play

Children learn best through interaction, movement and exploration, not passive viewing, the healthcare noted.

Shorter Attention Span

Possible effects regarding attention span and concentration include:

Shorter attention span

Difficulty sitting through classroom lessons

Reduced patience during reading or homework

Constant need for stimulation

Over time, children may struggle with tasks that require sustained focus, the healthcare experts stated.

Impact On Sleep

Screen use before bedtime can interfere with healthy sleep patterns. Possible sleep-related effects include:

Difficulty falling asleep

Irregular sleep schedules

Reduced sleep quality

Daytime tiredness and irritability

How Social Skills Are Impacted?

Social skills develop through play, interaction and shared experiences. Screens limit opportunities for real-world connection. Potential effects include:

Difficulty making friends

Reduced empathy and emotional awareness

Limited conflict resolution skills

Preference for digital interaction over real conversations

Effect On Academic Performance

According to medical experts, possible academic challenges include:

Reduced interest in reading

Difficulty completing tasks independently

Lower engagement in classroom activities

Reduced creativity and imagination

Prime Minister Urges Teachers To Help Tackle Excessive Screen Time In Children

Interacting with the national award-winning teachers on September 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged teachers to help children tackle excessive screen time through sports, physical play, and creative activities.

He expressed that screen time has become a major concern among students, as he urged the teachers to speak to parents about how much time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones late at night.

He said that teachers have an increasingly important role to play in the lives of children now that there are fewer joint family set-ups. A video of the interaction at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence was released on September 5.

Modi talked about how teachers can keep the students away from long hours of screen time and encourage them towards outdoor sports activities. The prime minister said children have the same basic nature and curiosity, and if teachers nurture and channelise this curiosity, they can make a significant contribution to their development. Screen time can be cut naturally by developing an interest in sports, physical games and creative activities, he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy, Modi stressed the importance of taking children outside the classroom and connecting them with real-world skills and forms of work.