ESIC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 558 Specialist Posts, Salary Up To Rs 78,800

ESIC Recruitment 2025: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Grade-II (Junior and Senior Scale) posts. A total of 558 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ESIC Recruitment 2025: Post Details

Specialist Grade-II (Senior Scale): Pay Level-12 with a starting salary of Rs 78,800

Specialist Grade-II (Junior Scale): Pay Level-11 with a starting salary of Rs. 67,700

Additional benefits like DA, NPA, HRA, and Transport Allowance are also applicable as per government rules.

ESIC Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must not be more than 45 years of age as on May 26, 2025. Age relaxation of up to 5 years is available for ESIC employees and government servants. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC) are eligible for age relaxation only if the posts are reserved for them.

ESIC Recruitment 2025: Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates must fill the application form in the prescribed format, attach self-attested copies of relevant certificates, and send it by Speed Post to the respective regional office.

The envelope must be clearly labeled as: "Application for the post of Specialist Gr.-II (Jr./Sr. Scale) for ____ region, Specialty applied for: ____"

The application should reach the address by May 26, 2025. Late applications will not be considered, and ESIC will not be responsible for postal delays.

ESIC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

An application fee of Rs. 500 is applicable for General category candidates. However, certain categories are exempted from paying the fee, including Women, SC/ST, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), Ex-servicemen, and ESIC employees.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. Full details are available on the official ESIC website.