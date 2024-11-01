EPFO Recruitment 2024: Monthly Pay Of Rs 65,000, No Written Test Needed

EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has opened applications for temporary Young Professional (YP) roles on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can submit their applications on EPFO's official website, epfindia.gov.in. Selection will be based on interviews, and successful candidates will initially be hired for one year, with an option to extend the contract up to three years. Applicants must be 32 years of age or younger and hold a degree from a recognised institution.

Salary

This job, based in Delhi, provides a monthly salary of Rs 65,000.

Hiring Process

The recruitment process includes only an interview stage, with no written examination. Applicants must bring original documents and self-attested copies during the interview.

Application Process

Candidates should download the application form from EPFO's official site and email it, along with all required documents, to rpfc.exam@epfindia.gov.in by the deadline. EPFO reserves the right to reject applications without explanation and may adjust the terms, conditions, and number of YPs as needed.

Role Overview

As part of the Union Budget 2024-25, EPFO will introduce three Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Schemes aimed at encouraging first-time employment and supporting employees and employers through EPFO enrollment. Young Professionals will support EPFO's Plan & Policy Division in overseeing and implementing these schemes, requiring knowledge of social security.

Required Qualifications

Candidates should be graduates from a recognised university, with preference given to those with research experience, especially in social security or related government schemes in the labour sector.

Leave and Working Hours

YPs will receive 12 days of leave per year on a pro-rata basis, with unused leave not carried over. Female YPs are eligible for maternity leave per the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017. Regular working hours are Monday to Friday, with the possibility of additional hours on weekends or holidays if needed, though no extra compensation will be provided for such occasions.

Check the official notice here