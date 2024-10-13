Advertisement

EPFO Recruitment 2024: Interview Schedule Released, Check Details

The UPSC EPFO 2024 interviews are scheduled to take place from November 4 to December 6, with two sessions.

Candidates who passed the written exam are eligible for the interview.
EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment interviews for the 2024 personal assistant posts. Candidates who passed the written exam are eligible for the interview. The UPSC EPFO 2024 interviews are scheduled to take place from November 4 to December 6, with two sessions: a forenoon session starting at 9am and an afternoon session beginning at 12pm.

The official notice states: "In case a candidate is not allowed to attend the interview for any reason mentioned in the above paragraphs or any other reason, the Commission's contribution towards his/her travel expenses will not be paid. If a candidate is interviewed conditionally, the Commission's contribution towards travel expenses will not be paid until the conditionality is cleared. Therefore, it is in the candidate's own interest to carry sufficient funds for the return journey."

EPFO Recruitment 2024: Important Guidelines

  • During document verification, if any false information is found in your application, your candidature may be rejected, and you could be debarred from future exams or employment with the Commission or Central Government
  • Candidates must complete the Attestation Form, affix a passport-size photo, and submit it on the day of document verification, along with two additional self-signed photographs
  • Candidates should also bring along any authored works, such as books or publications, for the Interview Board's review
  • Candidature is provisional, subject to eligibility verification, and candidates must bring original and attested copies of documents supporting their claims
  • Being called for an interview does not guarantee selection or approval for a higher salary, and pay will be fixed as per government rules
  • Travel expenses are not covered, except for limited reimbursement for outstation candidates
EPFO Recruitment 2024, EPFO Recruitment Exam, EPFO Record
