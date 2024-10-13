EPFO Recruitment 2024: Interview Schedule Released, Check Details

EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Employer's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment interviews for the 2024 personal assistant posts. Candidates who passed the written exam are eligible for the interview. The UPSC EPFO 2024 interviews are scheduled to take place from November 4 to December 6, with two sessions: a forenoon session starting at 9am and an afternoon session beginning at 12pm.

The official notice states: "In case a candidate is not allowed to attend the interview for any reason mentioned in the above paragraphs or any other reason, the Commission's contribution towards his/her travel expenses will not be paid. If a candidate is interviewed conditionally, the Commission's contribution towards travel expenses will not be paid until the conditionality is cleared. Therefore, it is in the candidate's own interest to carry sufficient funds for the return journey."

EPFO Recruitment 2024: Important Guidelines