EPFO Recruitment 2025: Monthly Pay of Rs 65,000, No Written Test Needed

Young Professionals (YPs) will be entitled to 12 days of leave per year, accruing on a pro-rata basis upon completing each month of service from the date of joining.

Applicants must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university.

EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited applications for temporary Young Professional (YP) roles in the field of law. Interested candidates can submit their applications on EPFO's official website, epfindia.gov.in.  

The official notification states: "Under the Young Professional Programme, EPFO desires to engage Young Professionals (Law) from premium Law institutes for efficient management of legal cases of EPFO."  

Applications submitted by eligible and interested candidates will undergo a screening process, and shortlisted candidates will be selected based on criteria established by EPFO.  

Age Criteria
Applicants must be 32 years of age or younger.  

Salary  
The position offers a monthly salary of Rs 65,000.  

Application Process
Candidates should download the application form from EPFO's official website and email it, along with all required documents, to yp.recruitment@epfindia.gov.in before the deadline. EPFO reserves the right to reject applications without explanation and may adjust the terms, conditions, and number of YPs as needed.  

Educational Qualifications
Applicants must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university. Preference will be given to individuals with an LLB or BA LLB and relevant research experience.  

Preferred Qualifications
Candidates with advanced qualifications such as an LLM or Ph.D., along with research experience, published work, or post-qualification expertise in the relevant field, will be strongly preferred.  

Leaves
Young Professionals (YPs) will be entitled to 12 days of leave per year, accruing on a pro-rata basis upon completing each month of service from the date of joining. Weekends and public holidays falling within a leave period will not count against the 12-day entitlement. Any leave taken beyond the allocated 12 days will result in a deduction from the stipend. Unused leave will not carry over and will lapse at the end of the year.  

