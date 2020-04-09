Ensuring Education For High School Students In Assam's Hailakandi District

Assam's Hailakandi district have launched distance learning programme in some educational institutions.

To reduce academic loss of students due to closure of schools following the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Assam's Hailakandi district have launched distance learning programme in some educational institutions. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based programme has been launched in 13 higher secondary schools, 33 high schools, and 52 Islamic educational institutions, a district administration spokesman said on Thursday.

Inspector of Schools Rajiv Kumar Jha asked teachers not to consider the lockdown period as holiday but as an opportunity to work from home for the benefit of students.

A directory containing mobile numbers with WhatsApp and e-mail IDs of students and teachers have been compiled through which learning materials such as written text, teaching videos, YouTube videos, question-answer practice sets and classwork materials are shared daily with students.

The programme has been taken up from April 2 following instructions from the managing director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan, Jha said.

"Homework is assigned to students and their answers are checked.

"A screenshot of the classes being held per school daily is shared in our district WhatsApp group," said Jha.

The classes are conducted during school hours and are based on textbooks, he said.

Appreciating the head of institutions and the teachers for holding such classes in 100 per cent secondary schools in Hailakandi district, Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Chairman R C Jain suggested covering more students, particularly those who cannot afford a smartphone, under the programme.

Click here for more Education News