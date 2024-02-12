Education System Rooted In Indian Values Need Of The Hour, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there is a need to transform the Indian education system and return to the time of the Vedas. He also emphasised on the importance of Arya Samaj schools and highlighted the crucial role they play in the Indian education system. Adding that the country should make efforts to expand the Arya Samaj schools, the Prime Minister said that education system rooted in Indian values is the need of the hour.

PM Modi was addressing an event to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on Sunday. He addressed the event at Tankara in Gujarat's Morbi district via video conferencing.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that Dayanand Saraswati called upon the country to "go back to Vedas" at a time when our traditions and spirituality were fading. He also made efforts to provide scholarly commentaries on the Vedas and rational interpretations.

The Prime Minister said that Saraswati gave a logical explanation on the Vedas. He openly attacked the stereotypes of orthodoxy and explained the real nature of Indian philosophy. His indulgence reinstated the confidence of the people who started knowing the Vedic religion and started connecting with its teachings.

Talking about the extensive network of Arya Samaj institutions across the globe, PM Modi said that Arya Samaj is a vibrant testament to modernity and guidance with over 2,500 schools, colleges, and universities, and more than 400 gurukuls educating students.