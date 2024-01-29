No Change In Reserved Category Positions In Educational Institutions: Education Ministry

UGC clarifies that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in CEIs in the past.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) clarified on Sunday that no reserved posts can be de-reserved according to the draft guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It directed all Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) to fill vacancies strictly in accordance with the 2019 ACT.

The ministry emphasised that reservation in Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in the Teacher's cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.



After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved.

University Grants Commission Chairperson M Jagadeesh Kumar said, "This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in CEIs in the past, and there will be no such de-reservation in the future. It is important for all higher education institutions to ensure that all backlog positions in the reserved category are filled through concerted efforts."

"This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation. It is important for all HEIs to ensure that all backlog positions in reserved category…

The circular from the Department of Personnel and Training states that a vacancy reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Other Backward Classes (OBCs) cannot be filled by a candidate other than an SC, ST, or OBC candidate, as the case may be.

"However, a reserved vacancy may be declared unreserved by following the procedure of de-reservation as given below; therefore, it can be filled as an unreserved vacancy," it adds.

The circular states that in "rare and exceptional cases," when a vacancy in a Group A position cannot remain vacant on account of public interest.

"The proposal for de-reservation in the case of Group C or D should go to the Executive Council of the University, and in the case of Group A or B, it should be submitted to the Ministry of Education, providing full details, for necessary approval," the draft guidelines added.

"After receiving approval, the post may be filled, and reservation may be carried forward."