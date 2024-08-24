New Phase Of Capacity Building Programme On Learning Disabilities Kicks Off

The Ministry of Education has introdcuced the second cycle of its Capacity Building Programme on Specific Learning Disability (SLD) under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP). This initiative is designed to equip Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with the necessary skills and knowledge to support students with specific learning disabilities. The programme, which began on August 22, will continue until December 2024. Sessions will be held both online and in person with a new set of identified HEIs. The programme will focus on strategies and tools for identifying and assessing students with SLD and addressing their needs.

It will also aim to sensitise heads of institutions and department heads, along with selected nominees from respective departments.

Participants will engage in workshops, seminars, and practical sessions designed to enhance their ability to create inclusive learning environments. Upon completion, the programme will be replicated with a new set of HEIs over a six-month cycle.

Heads of institutions and faculty members from 45 identified centrally funded HEIs, including Central Universities, IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISERs, CFTIs, SPAs, and NITTTR, participated in the programme through virtual mode.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education, highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges learning disabilities among students and emphasizes the need for equitable and inclusive education. He stated that HEIs must be aware of and responsive to the needs of students with specific disabilities, including learning disabilities. To address these challenges, a regular capacity-building programme on learning disabilities is deemed essential.

The first round of the Capacity Building Programme on Specific Learning Disabilities was held from January to July 2024, in partnership with Changeinkk Foundation. A cohort of 27 HEIs, including Central Universities, IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs, SPAs, and NITs, participated. The programme included various sessions such as orientation, sensitizsation, masterclasses, in-person zone-wise workshops, and monitoring of implementation, benefiting over 400 faculty members from different departments.