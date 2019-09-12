DUSU Election 2019: 1.3 Lakh Students To Cast Vote

Last year, the DUSU polling had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

Polling for Delhi University's Students Union (DUSU) has begun amidst strict security arrangement. "Over 1.3 lakh students will cast their votes at 52 polling centres. The results will be declared on September 13," said DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad.

The polling began at 9.30 am today.

The keenly contested DUSU election has 16 candidates in fray for four positions.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president's post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary's post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has pitted Chetna Tyagi against Akshit Dahiya. This is after 11 years the Congress backed NSUI has fielded a woman candidate for the key post.

The NSUI has fielded Ankit Bharti for the vice president's post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

Left-backed AISA's Damini Kain is a contender for the post of president.

The ABVP had won on three posts last year, while the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had won on one post.

