DU's Faculty of Law Postpones End-Term LLB Exams Night Before Scheduled Date

A night before the scheduled date, the Delhi University's Faculty of Law postponed the LLB end-term exams slated for Thursday, an official notification stated.

The exams have been deferred under orders of the DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, it said.

Speaking to PTI, Vice Chancellor Singh said the exams have been postponed in view of several students getting detained from appearing in the examinations as a result of their low attendance.

The students have been asked to take two weeks of classes to compensate for the loss of attendance, he said.

"After the students will compensate for two weeks for the loss of attendance, fresh dates to hold the end-term examination will be released," he added.

"Due to orders of the Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled for July 4 are postponed," the order released late night on Wednesday stated.

"Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time," it added.

