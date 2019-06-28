Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Admit Card Soon. Details Here

DUET admit card will be released on the website of Delhi University, www.du.ac.in.

DU admit card 2019: Delhi University to release the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) soon. National Testing Agency or NTA, the newly formed government body which conducts competitive and entrance examinations for admissions to various academic programmes across the country, will organise DUET tests for Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses in DU from July 3 to 8. The information of the link to download the DUET admit card or DU admit card will be displayed on the website of University of Delhi (www.du.ac.in).

Candidates will be able to download their DU admit card from the official website after entering their registration details.

In a related development, DU released the first cut-off list for various UG courses yesterday. The cut-off lists will be used for admissions to various courses in DU's affiliated courses.

Candidates are advised to check the DUET admit card carefully for their name, subject group, date of birth, gender, examination centre name, city, and category etc. In case of any problem related to admit card, the candidates may contact the DU helpline numbers between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The syllabus for the Delhi University entrance test for all such courses is available on the respective Department website or on the University of Delhi website.

A computer terminal (node) indicating roll number will be allocated to each candidate during the entrance tests. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated computers only. Any candidate found to have changed room/hall or the computer on their own rather than the one allotted would be liable to cancellation of candidature and no plea in this regard would be entertained.

