Over 2.5 Lakh Apply For DU Admission; 3.52% EWS Applicants

DU UG Admission 2019 Concludes; 2,58,388 Applications; 3.51% EWS Applicants

A total of 9,091 candidates, with Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, have registered on Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses. This is 3.52% of the total applications submitted for the admission this year. DU's UG admission registration concluded on Saturday (June 22) with 3,67,895 registrations out of which 2,58,388 have cleared the payment. The number of applications under the EWS category is more than the applications that DU has received from scheduled tribe (ST) category candidates. As many as 7,100 candidates belonging to the ST category have applied for the DU UG admission.

This year, the varsity has implemented 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

Meanwhile, EWS candidates can get provisional admission in the University by using acknowledgement receipt from authorities if there is a delay in procuring category certificate. They will be required to submit an undertaking which will state that they will submit the EWS certificate within 15 days of getting admission to the college.

59% of the total candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admission in Delhi University, belong to the general category, which counts to 1,52,478.

55,457 OBC candidates and 34,262 SC candidates have registered for the admission this year.

The first cut off list for the undergraduate merit based courses will be released on June 28.

Over 1.3 lakh registrations have been made for the PG courses and 20,862 for MPhil and PhD courses.

