DU To Announce Upgraded Allocations And Round-I Results For Performance-Based Programs Today

Delhi University will release the upgraded allocations and Round-I results for Performance-Based Programs, CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), Sports, and Ward Quota today. The results will be announced on September 3, 2024 by 5 pm.



The upgraded window was open from August 31 to September 1 and allowed candidates who were admitted in the Round 1 and Round 2 to opt for upgradation based on their higher preference. Candidates who opted for Upgrade also had the option to reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference.



Candidates will have time until 4.59pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to accept their allocated seats. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 5pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, to 4.59pm on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The deadline for candidates to pay the admission fees online is 4.59pm on Friday, September 6, 2024.



Candidates who missed applying to CSAS(UG) 2024 Phase-I or failed to complete Phase-II can utilize the Mid-Entry provision. This option is available from 5pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024, until 4.59pm on Monday, September 9, 2024.



The list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The Third Round of CSAS allocations, including Round-II for Performance-Based Programs, CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward Quota, will be announced at 5pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Candidates must accept their allocated seats by 4.59pm on Friday, September 13, 2024. The colleges will verify and approve applications from 5pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, until 4.59pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The last date for fee payment is 4.59pm on Sunday, September 15, 2024.