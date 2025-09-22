Delhi University To Begin Second Mop-Up Round For Over 7,000 Vacant Seats Tomorrow

DU 2nd Mop-Up Round 2025: Delhi University will begin the on-the-spot seat allocation for more than 7,000 Undergraduate (UG) vacant seats tomorrow under the second mop-up round. The second round does not considers CUET scores for admission but the student's grades from Class 12 or its equivalent examination.

The mop-up round will be conducted in physical mode, meaning students will be required to visit their college for the acceptance of seats. Candidates must make sure to bring the specified required documents at the time of reporting. Physical mode for seat acceptance was emphasized as the teachings at the colleges were already underway.

According to the Information bulletin, students must bring the following documents to college for admission:

Invitation letter

CSAS (UG) Application Form

Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

Class 10 Marksheet or DOB Certificate

Government-issued ID (Passport, Aadhaar, etc.)

Reservation/Category Certificate (if applicable)

All documents must be carried in original and self-attested copies.

Guidelines

The invitation letter includes the day and time at which the students are to report to the college. Students will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee, failure of which will results in their seat cancellation.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier suggested the open mop-up round, saying, "Open Mop-Up round should be considered so that students can get admission directly in the college through spot admission in physical mode".