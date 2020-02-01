Delhi University Begins Result Declaration For November-December 2019 Exam

DU Result: DU has started released result for November-December 2019 exam

Delhi University UG semester results have released. This year, DU semester results got delayed as a result of the teachers' strike. However, it seems that semester results are now back on track with the University releasing exam result for 3 different courses so far. Result for rest of the programmes will follow soon.

As of now, the University has released the result for 8th semester (4th year) B.Tech. courses in Computer Science, Electronics, and Instrumentation. The result for these courses is available on the University's official website 'du.ac.in'.

To download the statement of marks/ score card students would need their examination roll number.

Delhi University holds semester examinations in November-December, and May June. The result for November-December exams is usually released by January. In 2019, the results were released by the first week of January.

This time, however, the results were delayed since the protesting teachers of the University refused to participate in the evaluation process as well.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that DU will begin the application process for undergraduate admission in April this year. The University, after the delay faced last year in admission process, has decided to make the process more streamlined.

DU Entrance Test (DUET), which is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), will be notified on March 2.

